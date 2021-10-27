[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: As a high-school junior, I know for a fact that Glenn Youngkin’s policies are dangerous for Virginia’s students and public schools.
There’s no denying that our public schools are among the best in the world. I, for one, have experienced firsthand the world-class education that Virginia has to offer for over 12 years now, but I know that it’s not guaranteed and that folks like Youngkin can take it away instantly.
Over the course of his campaign, Youngkin has, time and time again, outlined policies that would decimate our schools. For starters, his tax-cut proposal threatens to eliminate Virginia’s teacher workforce by nearly a third and cut funding for public schools.
More recently, Youngkin unveiled his plan to put a school-resource officer in every Virginia school. While this sounds good on paper, his plan will drain Virginia’s already-low police workforce and strengthen the school-to-prison pipeline that we have been working so hard to counteract, especially in minority-majority areas.
With egregious policies like that, there’s no doubt that Glenn Youngkin is a disastrous choice for Virginia’s public schools.
Zachary Lincoln, Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.