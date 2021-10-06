[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: After two debates, does anyone have any idea what Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, stands for?
With less than a month before the election, all Youngkin has presented is a lot of platitudes and dog whistles (language that appears normal but communicates specific intent to individual audiences) – on abortion, on vaccines, on election integrity, on education, on jobs, etc.
One specific example: Youngkin is for vaccines, but not mandates. With so much misinformation and disinformation against getting vaccinated, how does that keep us safe?
His opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has a proven record of accomplishments. He governed and achieved in a bipartisan way, and work must continue to protect our environment and our democracy.
The work of our local delegate, Kathleen Murphy, is a good example of what hard work can accomplish. She gets high marks for her work to secure help for our local businesses, our teachers, our veterans, our health care and sensible gun safety.
Fariborz Fatemi, McLean
