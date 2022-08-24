Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11].
Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control how the property ultimately would be used.
However, whereas people have a right to their own opinion, they do not have a right to their own alternative facts. To be clear, “78 percent of the county” is NOT “limited to single-family homes.” This statement in her letter is factually incorrect.
According to the county government’s own Missing Middle housing compendium (a graphic titled “Breakdown of County Land Area by Zoning District Category”) shows that just 60.11 percent of ALL county land area is zoned for purely residential use.
Of that 60.11 percent, just 49.37 percent of Arlington’s total land area is “R” zoned for “single-family” dwellings, and it apparently includes three zoning categories that permit townhouse and duplex development (R-10T, R15-30T and R2-7 – technically, “single-family” attached dwellings). The other 10.74 percent comprises land area zoned “RA” for “multifamily” development (apartments and multi-family housing).
Moreover, both R-5 and R-6 “single-family” zoning categories (two of the largest county residential zoning districts) offer duplex and semi-detached development options by way of a special-exception use permit.
And nearly all “single-family” zoning categories allow detached accessory dwellings, with larger lots (frequently found in R-10 and R-20 zoning districts) offering the possibility of subdivision.
So when you think about it, there’s almost NO “single-family” zoning category in Arlington County that doesn’t already offer the possibility for a second dwelling to be built on a “single-family” lot.
The land area restricted to just one single-family home is far less than the exaggerated figures being thrown around, not just by Ms. Ulmschneider but also by elected officials and members of the media.
These gross exaggerations aren’t just inaccurate, they are prejudicial and highly misleading.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
