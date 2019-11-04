On Nov. 5, voters will have a once-in-a-four-year opportunity to set our county on a new course. By voting, we also show the leaders we elect that we’re watching to ensure that their decisions are in the best interest of the citizens they were elected to serve — not their own or special interests. The greater the voter turnout, the more powerful that message becomes.
Shockingly, only 27.9% of Prince William County’s registered voters bothered to vote in the last election of county officials in 2015, according to state records. Of the 95 counties in Virginia, only 17 had a lower percentage of voter turnout that year. Democracy suffers when citizens don’t vote.
A Voters’ Guide, with candidates’ biographical information and their answers to policy-related questions, is available online at http://onyourballot.vote411.org/build.do from the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. We owe it to the other citizens of our county, our family, ourselves — and to every American who ever risked or gave their life for our freedom — to vote on Tuesday.
Doug Widener
Citizens Alliance of Prince William
