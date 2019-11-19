Smiling with sincere gratitude as it was a pleasant surprise, you thank him and his mother who was in the driving seat as you tell them that your car was nearby. This empathy and generosity by a complete stranger would no doubt leave a deep and lasting impact on you.
This was a moving and inspiring incident for me. It reflects the values we as Americans stand for. Kindness, mutual love and embracing diversity are some of the amazing values that are our hallmark. I strongly believe that at a time when extremists try to divide us with their hate, we are stronger together to defeat their hatred. This Thanksgiving, I am thankful to this wonderful family for their care and kindness. I am also thankful to our neighbors, colleagues and friends for brightening up our days and to our wonderful country, America, for all the freedoms it provides us all.
