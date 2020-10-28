Editor: An emerging consensus shows that return to school is possible without increasing risk to teachers, staff or students over and above what we already are living with.
A German study released this month made the causal connection that returning to school did not increase infections. A Spanish study concluded that schools opening makes “absolutely no difference” for COVID rates. Emily Oster is collecting nationwide data showing that rates among personnel in in-person schools are the same or lower than for 100-percent “virtual” personnel. These schools use many of the same protocols that are in the plans of Arlington Public Schools.
These facts may not now be widely known, but soon there will be no excuse. Evidence shows that school reopening does not make infection rates worse than underlying community spread.
It is therefore shocking to see APS further delaying its prior commitment to begin to bring students back. The reason appears to be only operational – specifically, APS’s reliance on teacher/staff “preference to return in person without reservation.” This ignores evidence and data, including the evidence cited above, and elevates adult “preferences” – not needs – over children, consigning them to a form of education we know is vastly inferior.
We have information that can and should be used to reset the lens through which returning to school is being evaluated. Reopening is not risk-free, but risks can be mitigated in effective ways, as the evidence shows.
The costs to continuing the way we are are immense.
Miranda Turner, Arlington
