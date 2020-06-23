In 2002, I sat bedside with my Grandma Lee, the day before she was to move into a senior living community. She never made it.
Today, we are welcoming one of the largest populations of seniors in the history of our great country into the 65 and better age group. By the numbers, one in every four Americans is now 65 years of age or better.
Will we be ready to support, honor, and uplift those who represent our family members, our work colleagues, our neighbors and our faith community members?
Or, will these older adults be left alone without choices or viable options for a respectful and safe last season of life?
The choice is ours.
As the CEO of a faith-based not-profit which serves nearly 2,000 older adults a year in Northern Virginia, I am positioned in a front row seat as we all struggle through the tragic impact of COVID-19.
We know the pain of losing two residents to COVID-19 complications. We know the sadness of residents and staff losing family members to this virus. Through our hospice service, we have supported over 30 people in the general community through the end of their lives who were COVID-19 positive.
Since the start of our organization’s response to COVID-19 in February 2020, our first goal was and continues to be to provide a safe environment for our residents and staff members. With the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control highlighting that older adults made up over 80% of the deaths related to COVID-19, we knew that keeping the virus out of our communities was our best action.
Our first challenge: Find personal protective equipment (PPE) for all of our staff. At the start of the pandemic all health care and senior living organizations lacked the proper level of supplies to combat the virus and were forced to make-do. For us, this meant staff needed to make the use of a simple surgical mask last for at least a week. After coordinating with over 55 organizations in the Washington, D.C. area including hospitals and organizations focused on older adults, we tried to secure a bulk purchase of masks. So many times we thought masks were in route only to find out that masks never left their country of origin, the whole time leaving our residents and staff more vulnerable than desired. Finally, after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars well above what we paid just months before, we have masks. Then came the challenge to find face shields, then gowns, and just last week we received word that gloves will become the next scarce item.
Our second challenge: Test staff and residents to proactively identify asymptomatic cases. We were fortunate as we developed relationships with several private labs offering testing kits. While Medicare covers the costs of testing residents, the un-budgeted costs of tests for staff are covered by our own organization. The costs of testing just within the two communities we operate, with 950 residents and 800 staff, cost us $150,000 for one month, or $1.8 million of un-budgeted annual costs just for testing. Just yesterday, we learned that the price per test kit from one of our labs doubled overnight.
Our organization long ago prioritized a strong financial structure which supports us in navigating this tragic time. Many other senior living organizations face a different situation. Seemingly every week, I learn of organizations dedicated to support older adults, both for-profit and not-for-profits, who are closing their operations or severely limiting how they operate.
Just at the time in our great country’s history when we need to be ready to greet and celebrate our new population of older adults, we still lack a coordinated effort to ensure we can access the proper PPE. Equally as concerning, we have no way for organizations to truly test as requested by the government without bankrupting thousands of older adult provider organizations.
That does not have to be the outcome. I call on our nation’s leaders, members of Congress and state officials, to help coordinate the procurement and distribution and PPE and establish national level test regimen for providers of services to older adults and those who support them. I also ask that they help make tests financially accessible for testing staff either directly or through insurance providers.
Though my Grandma Lee passed away the day before moving into a senior living community, she at least had the choice to make such a move. Please join me by reaching out to your members of Congress and state lawmakers and asking them to take action to make PPE and testing accessible, and provide supportive financial resources to ensure that future generations of older adults will look back and find a country that chose to support, honor, and uplift them, not one that abandoned them.
Rob Liebreich is President & CEO of Goodwin House Incorporated. Rob has been serving older adults for 17 years and joined Goodwin House as CEO in July 2019.
