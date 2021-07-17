If forgetting is a kind of death, remembering is a resurrection. Names accidentally lost to history are easier to bring back than those expunged, so when the legacy of the purged is uncovered, it is a moment not only of celebration but also of reflection.
The renaming of Batestown Road, the preservation of Thoroughfare and the Juneteenth parade at the Dumfries slave cemetery have given Prince William County cause for both celebration and reflection.
Prince William was a slave-holding county, an uncomfortable history that has yet to be reconciled with our modern incarnation. A first step was taken in renaming Mine Road in Dumfries to Batestown Road.
Batestown was founded by Henry Cole, the largest Black landowner in antebellum Prince William, and named after Sally Bates, the widow of Thorton Kendall, another free Black man who owned the land in the 1820s. By the 1850s, Cole owned more than 150 acres in Prince William, and during Reconstruction, he bought even more.
During the Civil War, Cole welcomed hundreds of freed Blacks to Batestown. By the end of the 1860s, there were over 550 residents, but just 40 years later, that number had fallen to 150. Forty years after that, as part of the New Deal construction of Prince William Forest Park, the federal government purchased or condemned 127 properties, gutting Batestown.
For there to have been freed slaves, there had to have been enslaved people. That uncomfortable history has been buried in the unmarked graves of the many slave cemeteries dotting the county. However, the hidden past can be found if one is willing to look for it, such as is happening in Thoroughfare.
On September 3, 1804, John Hammit sold Bill, an enslaved man, to William Gaines. Bill, although it is unclear if this is the same person, is mentioned in a May 26, 1856, inventory and appraisal of Thomas Gaines’ property along with four other enslaved men, three enslaved women and one child.
Within the Gainesville District, named for the Gaines family, is Thoroughfare, a community founded by former slaves. Until recently, Thoroughfare existed almost exclusively in the memories of its residents’ descendants.
Once a name is erased, it can be nearly impossible to restore. The names of people buried at the Dumfries slave cemetery have been forever lost, and yet, on June 19, a crowd gathered there to commemorate those who lived through the unspeakable horrors survived by enslaved people like Moses.
We know of Moses through the advertisement Elizabeth L. Carter of Prince William took out June 10, 1837, in the National Intelligencer in Washington: “Ran away, a negro man, Moses – he has lost one of his ears.” We can surmise this was not Moses’ first escape attempt, because slave owners would cut off the ear of an enslaved person they deemed a flight risk to mark them as a runaway and make them easier to recapture.
For centuries, the history of the enslaved people of Prince William has been in the hands of others as storyless names mentioned in wills, inventories or advertisements for their recapture. After the Civil War, history was sanitized to create the mythology of the Lost Cause.
Tucked away was the will instructing the guardian of 11-year-old Prince William resident Richard Warden to sell the child’s slave, Mariah Sr., on his behalf because the 40-year-old slave was “worth more now than when Richard reaches age 21.”
Meanwhile, the same document states that Mariah Jr., presumably the enslaved man’s son, and the other four slaves be split up and sent to different farms. To intellectually know that families were ripped apart is not the same as reading their names and knowing it happened here.
Prince William should continue to uncover what has been hidden because while others may have tried to erase the past, its legacy lives with us today.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
