After traveling down the rockier roads of life, some are able to return and crush the stones to gravel for those who follow.
Evelyn and Heidi BruMar, co-founders of Casa BruMar Foundation, know all too well the sharp rubble and seemingly impassable boulders that can affect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
When Evelyn came out as a lesbian, she lost her family, community and church, suddenly disowned and homeless at 19 years old. Heidi served in the Navy before and during the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” a policy designed to allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to serve their country without discrimination but which, in Heidi’s experience, forced many to hide their true identity for fear of retribution.
The couple was together seven years before they could have a public commitment ceremony, which they did four hours after Heidi retired from the military after 20 years of service. It wasn’t until 2015 that they could be legally married after the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.
After two decades together and a lifetime of having a front-row seat to the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, the BruMars have dedicated themselves to helping the current generation coming up and coming out.
Casa BruMar Foundation was born out of a desire to help connect the LGBTQ+ community to resources available in Prince William County. With their focus on education, social services and human dignity, the foundation sponsors the Rise Up Scholarship, which is open to LGBTQ+ youth and straight allies.
The nonprofit also helps young LGBTQ+ adults find housing, obtain a GED and connect with a supportive community. The couple has worked to provide not only a hub for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community but also a haven for those of any age forced into the closet by their careers, living situations or social stigma. The group’s long-term goal is to buy land and build the first LGBTQ+ community center, emergency shelter and self-sufficient temporary housing.
But Evelyn and Heidi understand their work must extend beyond the confines of the LGBTQ+ community. Evelyn pointed out, “We help our allies and the general public to understand the negative impact our community faces and help them reduce their biases and misunderstanding that contribute to it.”
Toward that end, Casa BruMar Foundation has participated in crisis intervention training with the Prince William Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, equipping them with skills they may need should they encounter a member of the LGBTQ+ community in crisis.
The foundation has also given queer diversity, equity and inclusion presentations to various federal departments, the town of Haymarket, and the county Library System. Furthermore, it has shared its message of inclusion by participating in a community services fair organized by the Prince William Library, hosting an annual in-person “meet and greet” at Centerfuse in Manassas and partnering with other local nonprofits.
Intending to connect the straight and LGBTQ+ communities, Evelyn BruMar knew when the foundation was founded in 2019 that she wanted it to host an LGBTQ+ symposium. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans until 2022. Following the success of last year’s event, the nonprofit is hosting its second annual LGBTQ+ Symposium, “Building Bridges 2023,” on Sept. 9 at the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus in Manassas.
“We have developed an LGBTQ+ symposium to get many agencies, government resources and community partners together so we can help uplift and support our community,” Evelyn said.
Topics discussed at the symposium will range from self-defense to legislative updates and financial planning to education. In addition, the Prince William Clerk of Court’s “Seals on Wheels” will be available to help residents with various services, including filing marriage license applications, notary applications and concealed handgun permits.
Evelyn and Heidi BruMar remember how hard they had to fight to protect the life they built together. Through Casa BruMar Foundation and with the help of many volunteers who give their time, treasures and talents to the organization, the BruMars are working to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community can live with the peace, prosperity and protection afforded to everyone in Prince William and the commonwealth of Virginia.
For details on the Sept. 9 symposium,visit casabrumarfoundation.org.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
