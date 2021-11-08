Wars end in history books, but their aftershocks ripple through lives indefinitely. When the last bombs drop and the last plane evacuates, the topography of life can be unrecognizable for those who survived.
America has been a refuge since a group of Puritans escaping religious persecution landed on the shores of Massachusetts in 1620. Since then, millions have fled famines, wars and genocide with the goal of rebuilding their lives in America.
Six months after the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979, 15-year-old Jake Zargarpur and his family left everything they knew and escaped what would become a decade-long war. They spent 2½ years in refugee camps. Jake Zargarpur remains grateful – “but a refugee camp is still a refugee camp.” He lost almost half his body weight and went through that first winter in Germany without a coat.
When he was 18, the Zargarpurs arrived at JFK Airport in New York, with few services available to help the family acclimate to their new home. Thankfully, they had an uncle living in the United States who helped them find housing and get settled. Three days later, speaking no English, Zargarpur found a job working at a gas station in Long Island. He worked 16 hours a day, 112 hours a week, and along with the income from his brothers’ jobs, the family was able to begin rebuilding their lives.
Zargarpur, now a Prince William County resident and local business owner, was among the volunteers at the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College in August as the ripples of this war began to carry a new generation of refugees to his adopted home.
Most of them were wearing the same clothes they had been wearing when they escaped from the Kabul airport days earlier carrying the totality of their earthly belongings. Zargarpur described the scene as chaotic as he jumped in to help ease their transition by reaching out to local imams and community groups to secure halal food, clothes and supplies. The biggest challenge initially was the speed at which the situation was evolving.
As the shocking images of the evacuation at the Kabul airport begin to fade from people’s minds, the journey for most of the people who lived through the experience is just beginning. There are now over 5,000 Afghans living at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“The Marines are doing an incredible job,” said Zargarpur, who has taken a leadership role in the resettlement effort and often fields hundreds of messages a day helping to coordinate volunteers and supplies at military bases across the country.
“We don’t call them refugees; we call them guests,” Zargarpur said, adding that this is an effort to safeguard people’s dignity. “Today they are our guests, but soon they will be our neighbors.” Easing that transition has been a major goal of the Muslim Association of Virginia, but much is still needed.
At one base, families are using 1,000 bottles of baby formula a day, and there is a constant need for diapers. Locally, there is an urgent need for car seats, which can be used but not expired. Recently, 4,000 winter coats were donated to the refugees at Quantico, but there is a desperate need for hats, gloves and men’s shoes. Finally, educational toys and tools would be greatly appreciated, especially items that will help children learn English.
As people move from Quantico into homes of their own, they will need furniture and other household goods. Potomac Mills has donated 5,000 square feet of storage space so the collection of these larger items can begin now to ensure that houses can be furnished as they are procured.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
