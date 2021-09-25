The Prince William County Public Schools’ Code of Behavior has one rule that stands out: “Model positive and inspiring behavior that I see in adults.”
There has been very little positive or inspiring behavior at Prince William’s recent School Board meetings, which have descended into chaos, complete with shouting, profanity and ultimately the removal of citizens by law enforcement.
Pandemic parenting is hard, it is scary, and it is overwhelming. There is no “What to Expect During a Pandemic” parenting guide.
Our victories are small, like getting all the kids out the door without someone shouting, “Oh no! I forgot my mask,” as you pull into your destination. And our challenges are daunting, like deciding whether the risks of in-person schooling outweigh the negatives of online learning.
Every day, thousands of parents turn over the care and education of their children to our teachers and school administrators. There is no escaping the emotional element in school-related issues: We are emotionally invested in the well-being of our children. However, some are actively trying to push our emotional barometer towards our baser, more negative inclinations. Politicians and candidates in search of voter-motivating issues and social media pages looking to harvest new followers have trafficked in hyperbole and unproductive vitriol.
Schools are not simply education factories; they are foundational cornerstones of our community. As such, our community should be coming together to solve the myriad of problems our schools face: teacher shortages, the “devious licks” TikTok challenge, a lack of bus drivers, falling test scores, a rise in student COVID cases, violence on school grounds – and the list goes on. Parents, stakeholders, teachers, administrators and the School Board may all come at these issues from different places, but together they should be a united front dedicated to productive dialogue.
The fact that the School Board is limiting citizen comment time has many negative potentialities: misalignment of the power dynamic between elected official and citizen, the high probability that one group could monopolize all of the limited speaking slots, thereby drowning out other concerns, and the stifling of community questions that do not appear on the agenda.
The role of elected officials is not just to sit on a dais and shape policy; it is also to listen to concerns and criticisms, proposals and praise, and ramblings and reactions of the people who they represent. Sometimes that means long nights or, if that is too arduous, extra meetings in which the only agenda item is citizens’ time.
The public comment policy change will further erode the trust between the citizens of Prince William and their School Board. How can the community trust a board that tells them they don’t want to hear from them? Sure there are emails and videos, but if the School Board communicates that they are too busy to listen during meetings, what faith should the public have that those same officials would listen to their concerns when no one is watching?
However – and it is an extremely loud “however” – the hand of the School Board is being forced by those who fail to live up to the standards their children are expected to follow while at school. Recent meetings have been an embarrassment with shouting, name-calling and profanity – a real-world Frankenstein’s monster of the worst qualities of every comment section brought to life by the spark of tribalism.
The reticence of the board to meet in front of a frothing crowd is understandable; Jan. 6 was only nine months ago, and the shooting at the congressional baseball practice was only four years ago. Children in classrooms are not the only ones who train for a live shooter event.
For years we’ve turned to our schools for reading, writing and arithmetic, but none of that will do any good if we do not also model respect, restraint and responsibility. The School Board must be willing to listen to the public, but that public must “model positive and inspiring behavior” so that our children can learn from us all.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
