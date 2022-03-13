“Prince William County is ideally located just south and west of Washington, D.C., nestled between the Potomac River and the Bull Run Mountains.”
So starts the introduction of “Prince William County Then & Now,” a lovely book published by the Prince William County/Manassas Convention and Visitors Bureau, showcasing photos of area landmarks juxtaposing Studebakers and minivans separated by time as they park on the same road.
Throughout the book, advances in the county are precipitated by advances in our transportation network: “No modern traffic woes are as great as what was faced by early residents.” Starting with the Potomac Path used by native Americans, the King’s Highway that shepherded Washington and his troops, and the rivers and railroads that drove our economy, our county’s history has been mapped in the growth of its transit.
A large area of eastern Prince William is even named after a transportation project. Thomas Mason called his plantation Woodbridge after the wooden toll bridge he had built over the Occoquan River in 1795. That bridge eventually became part of U.S. 1; however, U.S. 1 was not the transportation artery it is now.
Today we may joke that Northern Virginians can’t drive in the rain, but that used to be a more literal statement, as rain in the early 20th century literally turned the dirt road to mud, making U.S. 1 impassable. The modern wave of U.S. 1 improvements will loosen our cars from the muck and mire of congestion and again show how expanding our transportation network drives our success.
Like bookends, Occoquan grew up next to the river and Manassas around the railroad; their development bolstered by their access to water currents and steel tracks. The First Battle of Manassas took place largely because both the Union and the Confederacy wanted to control the intersection of rail lines converging near the city. The war wasn’t about transportation, but both sides knew it was crucial for their success.
The road that led to that first bloody conflict was Warrenton Turnpike, an old telegraph path known today as Route 29. This road, west of Manassas, was the first paved road in Prince William, and in 1824 it was called “the best road in Virginia” as it connected industry and growth.
There are parallels to today’s fight over westward expansion in Prince William and particularly the Bi-County Parkway. Samuel Love Sr., founder of the town of Buckland, had petitioned to build the road in the 1770s. The most conspicuous evidence of the repetitive nature of history is Love’s claim that the “road is now stopped up by the adjoining proprietors much to the damage of our petitioner and inconvenience of a considerable number of inhabitants of the neighborhood.” It seems that some things never change.
By 1797, there had been sufficient growth in the area to petition the General Assembly to establish Buckland as a town. In their request for incorporation, the citizens pointed out that they had “already built upwards of 20 good houses occupied by tradesmen and merchants.”
To strengthen their argument, they highlighted the fact that “[t]he road in the straightest direction from Ashby’s Gap to Dumfries will pass through Buckland.” Again, our founders saw the increase of transit options and new roads as necessary for progress.
Not satisfied with this first paved road, the citizens of western Prince William and Fauquier County joined to form the Fauquier and Alexandria Turnpike Company “to pave a road leading from Fauquier court-house by the Buckland Mills to Fairfax court-house, in the direction of Alexandria.”
They realized that the success of our area would depend on extending our roads and attracting industry. When Buckland Mills was sold in 1818, the advertisement listed a benefit of its locations being “from whence there is a good turnpike road.”
Today there are citizens and officials harkening back to the sluggish stagnation advocated by pre-Revolutionary War landowners who fought against paving the first road in Prince William. While preserving our history is important, it should not supersede our bright future. The removal of roads from our comprehensive plan is equivalent to saying, “Prince William’s days of progress and improvement are behind us.”
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
