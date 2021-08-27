Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and Colonial Downs Group have painted a rosy picture of what their new gambling emporium will mean for the town of Dumfries. Company executives claim the facility will have minimal impact on traffic and crime, create hundreds of jobs and fill the tax coffers. As described, The Rose is all perfume and no thorns.
However, the description of the effects of the gambling emporium conflicts with an impact study of casinos on their host communities commissioned by the General Assembly. Executives point out that because The Rose doesn’t have table games it is not technically a casino, but with over 50,000 square feet of gambling space, the distinction seems rather tenuous.
According to the 2019 JLARC study, nearly half of the jobs created by gambling establishments are low-skill and low-wage. The chief operations officer for Peninsula Pacific Entertainment even stated that of the 640 proposed positions, only 96 will be professional or managerial. The minimum pay for employees will be $15 an hour, the same as at many local big box stores.
The JLARC study also found that 8% of crime in casino counties was attributable to the casinos, with increases in robbery, auto theft and aggravated assault.
The study also found that expanded gaming will increase the number of people at risk for problem gambling and that Virginia currently has minimal treatment options. The effects on financial stability and mental health will be significant not only for the problem gambler but also for their spouse or partner, parents and children.
A 2019 4th Economy study commissioned by the board of the Danville Regional Foundation discovered a direct correlation between bankruptcies and casinos: The longer the casino existed in a community, the greater the number of bankruptcies in the long term.
That study also found that social costs associated with casinos are transferred to employers, social service providers and individuals rather than municipalities.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s analysis reported that The Rose will add 9,432 weekday car trips and 15,218 weekend car trips to our crowded roads. Many of the intersections surrounding the proposed site have failing grades of service, and the project has already been delayed due to traffic concerns.
In addition, the entrance to the facility will require the destruction of a portion of the historic property near the Williams Ordinary.
Finally, in a training manual compiled by Truckers Against Trafficking, survivors reported that sex traffickers use casinos, and particularly casinos with hotels like the proposed Rose complex, as meeting places for buyers and potential clients.
A report from Hawaii’s House of Representatives found that men who gamble are more likely to buy sex and commit acts of violence toward their domestic partners and those involved in sex work.
In 2019, the gambling industry spent over $188,000 in the town of Dumfries convincing voters to approve a referendum allowing gaming machines; $175,000 of that money came directly from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. A mere 774 people voted on the ballot issue, meaning they spent about $244 per vote and won by only 168 votes. As a point of comparison, candidates for the Dumfries Town Council spent less on their elections combined than the gambling industry spent on the referendum.
At the time, Colonial Downs stated publicly that it planned to have a small casino of about 150 machines. Less than two years later, after lobbying the General Assembly to change state regulations, Colonial Downs stated it planned to build a 50,000-square-foot gambling emporium and that those plans had been in the works for years. Ergo, even though The Rose is being proposed without table games, Colonial Downs’ track record of changing course after getting what it wants speaks for itself.
Colonial Downs and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment seem confident that the deck is stacked in their favor. However, before the Dumfries Town Council votes “yes,” it should be aware of what it is gambling because if the house always wins, what do we risk losing in the process?
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.