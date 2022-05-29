Prince William County, are you ready for some football?
The Washington Football Team, under its various names, has been trying to bounce among the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia for decades, and now it appears that it is Prince William’s turn to be the belle of the (foot)ball.
According to reports this week, the Commanders are focusing on 200 acres of land between the intersection of Minnieville and Telegraph roads and Interstate 95 to build what Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw called “a mini city.”
Next week, the General Assembly will again take up legislation creating a Virginia Football Stadium Authority, empowered to sell about $1 billion worth of bonds to fund the stadium's construction in an area with no access to Metro, no Sunday public transit, congested roads and lots of residential neighborhoods – all for a team under Congressional investigation for financial improprieties and sexual harassment.
Stadium advocates contend that the complex will produce an economic windfall. However, the research does not bear that out. Dr. Charles Tu, chair of the real estate department at the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business, published his findings regarding the economic impact of FedEx Field on its surrounding neighborhoods in the journal Land Economics, published by the University of Wisconsin Press.
Before settling on Prince George’s County, Md., in 1995, the then-Redskins tried to negotiate the building of a stadium in Alexandria in 1992 and Laurel, Md., in 1993. However, both attempts were thwarted by local citizen resistance.
Tu surmised that the Prince George’s location was selected in 1995 due to its economic vulnerability, which the team determined would suppress a repeat of the opposition they faced elsewhere because neighbors surrounding the 296-acre vacant lot in Landover, Md., did not have the political resources to fight the proposal.
He determined that the economic impact area of the stadium encompassed a three-mile radius and that housing values within this radius were lower than comparable values outside the stadium’s impact zone, with the most significant drop occurring during construction.
A new football stadium would potentially have a substantial negative financial impact on the residents of Prince William. For reference, a three-mile radius around the team’s potential site, the impact zone identified by Tu, includes all of Lake Ridge, Occoquan and the Potomac Mills area. It stretches over a vast swath of Dale City, into the Marumsco and Featherstone areas and encompasses both sides of U.S. 1 from the Dale Boulevard and Rippon interchange to the Occoquan River.
Thousands of homes and businesses would be affected before the first game was even played. Residents living near FedEx field have seen the mall across the street from the stadium go under, traffic increase, cars looking for free parking fill up neighborhood streets and fans knock down residents’ fences to create shortcuts to the stadium. If the stadium proposal goes through, Landover’s problems will become Prince William’s.
Dr. Rick Eckstein, an associate professor of sociology at Villanova University, and Dr. Kevin Delaney, an associate professor of sociology at Temple University, reported on the false promises of economic improvement by stadium advocates in the Journal of Sport & Social Issues after studying the effects of 10 stadiums on their surrounding communities.
The researchers found that in most cases, there was “growing evidence, both through systematic research and anecdotal observation, that new stadiums simply do not create economic growth for the areas in which they are built. Nor do they contribute in any way to alleviating the myriad social problems in these communities.”
Furthermore, they found that as communities became skeptical of the promise of economic windfalls, political and economic elites pivoted to tout the non-economic benefits.
However, they discovered that the “alleged non-economic benefits have been socially constructed by stadium supporters (usually relatively powerful people and organizations) to achieve their goals despite increased resistance from people and organizations (usually less powerful) who have begun challenging the contention that publicly financed professional sports stadiums stimulate local economic growth.”
The most troubling aspect is that members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors seem absent from the discussion. InsideNoVa reported in March that “the county is under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot publicly discuss specific locations for a stadium.”
That is sure to provide little comfort to the thousands of residents sitting in the three-mile crosshairs of the stadium’s impact zone.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
