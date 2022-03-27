Two years ago, life seemed a little simpler.
When I scroll back through the photos on my phone to that time, I can clearly delineate when everything changed.
I was a reporter at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville and covering a City Council meeting, seeing something I had never seen. It’s a March 12, 2020, photo of a microphone pointed down at a telephone.
It seems like a meaningless photo, but the setup was to allow City Council member Sena Magill, who was sick and had potentially been exposed to COVID-19, to participate in a budget work session. The city manager and fire chief greeted each other not with a handshake, but by touching elbows.
I left the next day for a weekend in New York City to visit a friend. When I came back on Monday, I watched my first government meeting from home. Life quickly and dramatically changed in the coming days.
The next two years brought unprecedented social change to the country, upended the economy and amplified problems in our society.
We were told to stay in our homes. Employers scrambled to facilitate working from home. Schools were shuttered, and teachers had to adapt on the fly to finish the school year away from students.
Two years ago, no matter what anyone says, we didn’t know what to do. The phrase “social distancing” was new. Face masks were an anomaly outside of healthcare settings.
In the weeks before, I thought people were overreacting if they were wearing face masks when they weren’t sick. But by the Monday I returned from New York, it seemed like masks were the right thing to do. I didn’t have one, but I needed groceries. I had to improvise and wore a headband over my mouth and nose.
Two years ago, I had never set foot in Prince William County.
Two years ago, Gander Mountain was just an empty building in Woodbridge. Since then, it transformed into an assembly line for vaccine distribution before fading back to vacancy.
Two years ago, the Board of County Supervisors as currently composed was in its third month of existence.
Two years ago, the Tiger King wasn’t a nationwide phenomenon. Breonna Taylor had just been killed by Louisville police. George Floyd’s name wasn’t spread across the country in calls to address racial justice.
But it wasn’t just society. We all changed personally in those two years. For me, I moved twice. I got a dog. I got engaged and married. I switched jobs. I learned a lot about who I am and what I want my life to be.
Last week, one day short of two years, the Prince William Board of Supervisors ended the COVID-19 state of emergency it declared on March 16, 2020.
Since then, 728 Prince William residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 94,000 cases have been reported. While COVID-19 isn’t eradicated, we have vaccines. Agree with it or not, day-to-day life is returning to some semblance of what it was.
We’ve been hearing about a light at the end of the tunnel for two years. Ending the state of emergency was a small gesture, but it shows that we made it to the other side.
Now it’s up to us to decide what the world looks like next.
Nolan Stout is the Prince William County reporter for InsideNoVa. He can be reached at nstout@insidenova.com.
