Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning.
Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each.
The site is adjacent to the commercial district of Seven Corners and across the road from an apartment complex. It could have accommodated multiplexes and townhomes, but it was zoned for single-family. It was easier for the builder to comply with the current zoning rather than go through a lengthy process to change it.
Opening up zoning to multiplexes will provide more options to many people – first-time buyers, renters who are locked out of the current expensive market, elderly people who wish to stay in the county, to name just a few. We need to make room for people who cannot afford large expensive homes or apartments.
Ann Ulmschneider, Arlington
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.