Editor: Growing up as an Indian-American woman has allowed me to recognize the disproportionate impact communities of color face on various issues within this country.
On a wide range of issues, communities of color experience the brunt of every issue politicians deem “controversial.”
Access to an abortion is a necessity for health and safety for all, but especially for patients of color. Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than their white counterparts.
With bans rapidly spreading from state to state after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s time that politicians and activists alike recognize how this issue affects future generations, as well.
It worries me to think that such a life-saving procedure may not be accessible for my friends, family, and community members who require it. I wish to grow up in a world where my children, and their children, and their children are able to have autonomy over their own bodies.
This is not a political issue, this is a people issue. It’s time we started looking at it as such, instead of as a way to poach votes for one party over another.
Shanthi Ashok, Fairfax
