Serving as Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is the honor of a lifetime and I’m excited to be settled in and working in this new role.
With two Board meetings under our belt, I’m proud to say we have already hit the accelerator on the projects that I have a passion for and the things we heard about on the campaign trail. This Board has the experience necessary to carry out our shared vision.
At the center of that vision, is the fundamental belief that has always made us successful: One Fairfax. Our County’s strength comes from our diversity and every community member deserves an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of who you are or where you live. We must achieve success in all corners of the County and leave no community behind.
In the next four-year term, we will increase the County’s affordable housing stock and use creative tools to touch every magisterial district. While we currently have over 1,000 affordable housing units in the pipeline, I am confident that this Board will exceed the goals set in 2012 by the residents and nonprofits that make up the Affordable Housing Resource Panel. We took a major step toward creating new units at our Jan. 28 Board meeting, approving a project I’d worked on over the last year to bring 150 affordable senior units to the Lee District.
This Board must also take extraordinary actions to combat the climate crisis. The County awarded contracts to multiple vendors to install solar panels on 113 County facilities, the largest contract by a Virginia municipality in history. We now need action from the General Assembly to allow counties like Fairfax to continue this important work.
People move here for many great reasons, but traffic isn’t one of them. We need to promote multimodal transportation, making our County more accessible for bikers, pedestrians and public transit users. This is good for the environment and necessary for continued economic success.
Finally, Fairfax has the best public school system in the country and education will always be my number one priority. Over the past few years, we’ve set the tone for a successful, collaborative relationship with our School Board and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the years ahead. As a former FCPS student, and parent of two current students, I understand first hand the needs and opportunities our schools face daily.
Our future is bright. Not only will I live up to the expectations of our well-run County, I will look for innovative opportunities to continue to better the lives of everyone who calls Fairfax County home. I’m excited to get to work and write the next chapter in Fairfax’s history.
Jeffrey C. McKay is chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors
