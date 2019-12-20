With Northern Virginia suffering an acute housing shortage and affordability crisis, it is distressing that Prince William County has taken an unnecessary step to exacerbate the situation.
The Board of County Supervisors recently voted to increase the distance of swales from the rear of a home from 10 feet to 15 feet. Swales are shallow ditches that guide water away from homes. This increase will exceed the state code by 50 percent but do little to protect homes further from flooding.
What it will do is result in more grading, discourage high-density development, and significantly increase housing costs by boosting the price of a lot by up to $12,000.
This change to the Design and Constructions Standards Manual for storm water management far exceeds building code requirements in Prince William. At the same time, neighboring jurisdictions are not experiencing issues with current requirements. Indeed, Fairfax County even provides special exceptions for less than 10 feet of swale separation in rear and side yards from new homes.
This action is just the latest example of how unnecessary regulations needlessly boost housing costs. Analysis by the National Association of Home Builders shows that regulations account for nearly 25 percent of the cost of building a single-family home and more than 30 percent of the cost of a typical apartment.
Home builders do not oppose common-sense regulations. In fact, the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association negotiated in good faith with Prince William, offering to support increasing swale separation from 10 feet to 12 feet -- 20 percent more than state code requirements. The NVBIA also agreed to limit storm water flow to 2 cubic feet per second and to double the minimum overland relief requirement, from 6 inches to 12 inches. Both of these changes would have far more effect on drainage than the swale separation.
The cost of regulation in the price of a new home is rising twice as fast as the average American’s ability to pay for it, and ill-conceived regulations compound the problem. Prince William already has the most stringent standards in the region for 10-year ponding volume and 100-year overland relief.
Needlessly imposing more costs on builders and home buyers by instituting the most rigid storm water rules of any jurisdiction in the region serves no useful purpose. But it will ensure that the American dream of homeownership will remain beyond the reach of more and more working-class families.
To address our housing affordability challenges, local government needs to allow home builders to construct more homes. A good starting point would be to revisit this decision to increase the separation standard of swales by 50 percent.
Prince William can take further steps to help builders increase badly needed housing production by rolling back exclusionary zoning requirements that result in lower housing density; reducing costly proffers associated with land development and housing construction; allowing small lots, small homes and accessory dwelling units; and expediting approvals for affordable projects.
There is no “silver bullet” solution to the challenge of making housing more affordable. The effort requires cooperation by the public and private sector to seek, implement and devise innovative solutions that enable more families to achieve homeownership or have access to suitable rental housing. Virginia’s home builders stand ready to work with local government and interested stakeholders to take the next steps to help bend the cost curve and increase the housing supply.
Mark Ingrao is chief executive officer of the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association.
