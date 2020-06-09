Approximately 66 years ago, on May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that segregated schools were unconstitutional. Many school districts and states refused to desegregate and in 1959,Prince Edward County, Virginia, closed all of its schools rather than integrate. African American students were not provided public education until 1963, and African American teachers were dismissed, demoted or forced to resign. Although many of these teachers were experienced, highly credentialed educators, superintendents balked at putting black educators in positions of authority over white teachers or students.

According to a 2019 report by The Commonwealth Institute, when black students learn from black teachers, grades and attitudes toward school improve. Unfortunately, diversity among Virginia teachers remains in misalignment with the diversity of our students. According to 2019 data, 75% of licensed teachers in the Commonwealth are white compared to less than half of students, and 11% of licensed teachers are African American compared to 22% of students.

To ensure every Virginia graduate has a comprehensive understanding of African American history, last year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order establishing the Commission on African American History Education. The Commission was tasked with issuing a report with recommendations for technical edits to standards related to African American history; broader considerations for the full history and social studies standards review process; and professional development for teachers to ensure culturally competent instruction.

As a member of the Commission, I have been concerned about the ultimate impact of the recommendations we have been working to compile. Will they actually implement our recommendations? Will they really sit on a shelf awaiting the next Virginia Standards of Learning review in 2022? Will the next governor be supportive of the Commission’s work, or completely throw it out? Also, after multiple community listening sessions — and in light of an inflammatory social media post last week by a teacher in my county, I am unsure that investing in the professional development of teachers who cannot relate and lack the subject matter expertise, empathy and life experiences necessary to effectively teach African American history is the most effective solution.

Although our work has been impacted by COVID-19, I believe recent events showing the impact of the miseducation of our nation regarding African American history and culture has made our work critically urgent. As a parent, I have felt overwhelmed having to juggle teleworking with homeschooling one elementary and two middle schoolers. However, I’ve grown to see it as an opportunity to take direct responsibility for my kids’ education. In addition to supporting the virtual assignments by their teachers, we have been able to expose them to financial literacy, foreign languages and African American history earlier than they would otherwise encounter these topics.

On a personal level—although I have many concerns as a Black mother—I have been working to seek the positive and recognize opportunities we have in this unprecedented time. As Virginia pivots to building the infrastructure for distance learning, I believe we have an opportunity to increase diversity of teachers by hiring African Americans who actually studied African American History. I also believe the state Board of Education has the opportunity to expedite implementation of the commission’s recommendations. Lastly, I believe parents of all races shouldn’t wait for schools to teach our children African American history. At the least, seize this opportunity to teach them what racism is, how it impacts everyone and how to respond whenever they are faced with it. African American parents don’t have an option when it comes to “the talk.” Protect our children by teaching yours and, together, we can form a more perfect Union and Commonwealth.

Makya Renée Little is a Woodbridge resident and a member of the Virginia Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth.