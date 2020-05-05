The first week of May marks Virginia’s annual Teacher Appreciation Week, a week traditionally filled with thank you cards, baked goods, and PTA breakfasts for the Commonwealth’s hard working educators. For the last two years, I have had the privilege of traveling to schools all over Virginia during Teacher Appreciation Week. This week is always a bright spot in my year, as I get to meet educators and thank them, face to face, for making a difference in the lives of Virginia’s children.
This is not the semester any of us imagined, and so many Virginia teachers have risen to the occasion and provided hope to students, families, and their communities. I’ve heard stories of educators driving around town to read to students from their front porches, arranging toiletry and cleaning supply drives to benefit students’ families, and volunteering to give out food alongside school nutrition workers at distribution sites throughout the Commonwealth.
The last few weeks as many classrooms have gone virtual, I have had the privilege in parachuting into these virtual classrooms where teachers are doing creative activities in all content areas at all age levels. Some of the classes I’ve participated in include:
Ms. Cain’s Kindergarten class focusing on citizenship, careers and fitness (by dancing to MC Hammer’s Can’t Touch This);
Ms. Mawyer’s fifth grade class who prepared thoughtful questions and gave advice on how Governor should allocate resources to schools;
Ms. Ushe's Science class hosting a microbiologist from FDA to talk about Food Safety;
Mr. Harsberger’s Art class asking students to replicate a piece of art by using materials from home;
Dr. Stanco-Downey’s Medical Spanish class for prospective doctors who are about to start their professional careers in healthcare.
Our teachers have risen to the challenges presented by this COVID-19 outbreak, and demonstrated great resilience. From early years to graduate school, our still teachers are with us every step of the way.
So this year, rather than packing my bags and showing up at schools with goodies, I will continue popping into virtual classrooms and surprising teachers with phone calls. I will think back on my time as a student, and remember all the educators who inspired me and equipped me to be where I am today.
Though we can’t be together physically, it is more important than ever to find ways to celebrate our teachers during this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week. If you want me to surprise your favorite teacher during a virtual class to say thank you this week, please email requests to atif.qarni@governor.virginia.gov.
I also invite all Virginians to take part in recognizing current K-12 public school teachers through the Virginia Lottery’s fifth annual “Thank a Teacher” campaign. The steps are simple. All you have to do is send a special thank-you note, and the teacher who receives it has the chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation from the Virginia Lottery and its partners The Supply Room and the Virginia PTA.
You can send a digital thank-you note at www.thankateacherva.com. Last year, people across the state distributed more than 35,000 thank-you notes to Virginia K-12 teachers, and two lucky educators won a well-deserved vacation at two of Virginia’s top destinations.
For the third year in a row, the thank-you cards feature student artwork collected during the Thank a Teacher Art Contest. The winning entries were created by Sarah Keith, a fourth-grade student at Potomac Elementary School in King George County; Alaina Carnahan, a sixth-grade student at Oak Hill Elementary School in Fairfax County; and Tiana Carter, a twelfth-grade student at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, Courthouse in Chesterfield County.
Every day, thousands of teachers work hard to make a difference in the lives of our children and, consequently, Virginia’s future. As your Secretary of Education, as a former teacher, and as a parent, I am immensely grateful to every single one. Join me in taking a few moments to write a simple thank-you note to the teachers that stand out in your past or present. The gesture is small, but its meaning is boundless. Saying “thank you” is the very least we can do for those who strive to make a difference in the lives of our children each and every day.
Atif Qarni is Virginia's Secretary of Education and a former Prince William County teacher.
