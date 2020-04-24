As of this writing nearly 30,000 Prince William County residents have lost their jobs in the last month. Personal stock portfolios and investments, years in the making, have tanked, and an AP News headline from this week read “Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since (Great) Depression.”
The federal government just pumped $2 trillion into the economy, including direct cash payments and an additional $500 billion is being discussed for small businesses to try and stave off a total collapse. Prince William County residents, just like the rest of the country, are hurting.
Which is exactly why now is the absolute worst time to increase their taxes and fees.
Under the residential tax rate proposal that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors is set to vote on Tuesday evening, the average family’s residential tax bill will increase by $177 more than what they paid last year, bringing the average bill up to $4,664 annually. Now, this is far better than the $351 average increase the Board majority was advertising as recently as two weeks ago, but still an added gut punch if you’re one of the 30,000 of our residents who have recently lost their jobs or have had to tighten their belts like virtually every other family through this time.
Prince William County Government can survive without this increase and its proposed increase in vehicle fees. Over the last decade county government expenditures have risen three and half times faster than population growth while residential tax bills have increased 35%, or well over $1,000 per family annually.
I would argue that even before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out that our residents were due for a residential tax break based on their home values, which still lag considerably behind pre-recession peaks and the dramatic rise in their tax bills. Our residents currently pay the second highest residential tax rate of any county in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.
It’s necessary now. This tax increase will affect everyone, no matter where they fall on the socioeconomic ladder, homeowner or not, as renters will undoubtedly see their monthly bills increase as landlords seeks to offset costs.
Neighboring jurisdictions like Loudoun, Stafford, and Fauquier County’s, which already have lower property tax rates are cutting their rates even more or agreeing to a flat tax bill which doesn’t require their residents to pay a dime more than they did last year. It would be compassionate of us at this time to follow suit.
I cannot in good conscience look any one of my constituents in the eye and tell them I voted to levy upon them one of the largest tax increases in the last decade plus with everything going on. I hope after Tuesday night the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, as a collective body, can say the same.
Yesli Vega has served as Supervisor of the Coles Magisterial District in Prince William County since January of 2020. She can be reached at colesdistrict@pwcgov.org.
