Redistricting Amendment: Pro and Con

Virginia voters this fall are being asked whether to approve a state constitutional amendment creating a redistricting commission to draw districts for General Assembly and congressional elections. Here’s the full text of the amendment as it appears on the ballot, and thoughts from both sides of the issue.

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?"

What do you think? Do you support or oppose Amendment 1? Submit a letter to the editor (250 words or less) by emailing it to info@insidenova.com or use the submission form at www.insidenova.com. Selected letters will be published in the paper before Election Day.