It seems to me…in the good old USA, we have reached a point where people want to do whatever they want to do without regard to how it affects others or if it meets the test of being plain good common sense. A recent incident made me wonder if we have reached or nearing the point where we cannot say no to anyone’s demands. While I believe in freedom for all, I believe that common sense must prevail, or we move away from rational thinking to a “let’s just do it” philosophy.
What stopped me short was a news report about a person who took their “service pony” on an American Airlines commercial flight. As I understand this, it wasn’t a person with vision or hearing impairment, or someone with a medical issue like diabetes where dogs can smell a need to help their owner. Passengers on the recent American Airlines flight to Omaha, Neb., shared the cabin with a miniature pony called Flirty. From the report, it appeared the human in this case felt some emotional need to have the pony constantly at their side. The person may have paid for another seat but that should not be the only test to whether an animal or any living thing that could cause discomfort or danger to others, especially in a confined situation as in the cabin of an airplane, should be allowed to be seated among the other passengers. People with vision issues have long been allowed to bring their dogs on board. But these animals have always been of a manageable size, and they are highly trained to help their owner but not disturb others. Their training teaches them to stay calm under stressful conditions.
Now, a pony may be smaller than a horse, but a pony is still a large animal and its anatomy, in addition to its sheer weight, has dangerous aspects. Ponies have heavy, hard hooves, not paws. And, while I’m no expert on pony training, I suspect it is rather difficult to impossible to toilet train a pony.
Having flown millions of miles in many kinds of aircraft, I have seen what happens to even human passengers when weather or some disturbance becomes severe. What would happen if the plane suddenly lost altitude and things started to fly around the cabin? While there have been some passengers, I wouldn’t want to land on me, having a pony flying around the cabin does not seem like a good idea. What would a pony use to grab on to the seat or anything for stability?
However, it is the precedent that is important. If a pony can ride in the cabin why can’t a snake, or a bear or chimp or gorilla or tiger or any animal a person considers a “service animal” be allowed to fly seated among the other passengers. And, where do the airlines draw the line?
It doesn’t look like it will be easy for the airlines since the Department of Transportation recently passed new guidelines thatwill require humans to share their flights with animals. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that passengers would be able to take animals on board American aircrafts as long as they are registered as service or emotional support animals. And airlines could face fines if they separate owners from their animals. But airlines will still be able to decide whether other service animals are allowed onboard on a “case-by-case basis.”
In comparison, the UK laws are more strict where only a few airlines allow support dogs on flights.
It seems the real issue is the definition of “service animal” because, while it may sound strange, there have been other cases where people have claimed a turkey, pig, monkey, duck and kangaroo were service animals.
We all would agree that any disabled person should feel comfortable and have the help they need. But I would hope that common sense would prevail and just because the animal’s owner considers the animal to be their “service animal” that animal should not endanger or add discomfort or anxiety to others. Isn’t it important that the others in a confined space know that they will share a closed environment with some type of animal: What if someone has an allergy to fur or feathers of animals? Don’t they have rights? Should they be notified when they buy their ticket? Should they be upgraded to first class?
Another concern is that any precedent set for “service animals” on airlines could lead to any animal called a “service animal” being allowed everywhere. I recently encountered someone who had a pet python with them that comforts them in a local business that has a constant flow of customers. Others in the store were not comforted. Some were frightened. What about bringing “service animals” on the VRE, Fredericksburg buses or cruise ships, or in schools.
A definition of “service animal” must be based on common sense. Unfortunately, in the feel-good society that we live in today, common sense doesn’t always prevail. We seem to have lost our common sense in an attempt to say yes to every individual’s wants no matter how it impacts others. The lack of a commonsense definition of a “service animal” brings us closer to a lot of potential mischief. Worse, it can lead us to a form of societal disorder where anyone can do what they want as long as they say they need it.
Harvey Gold is a contributing writer at InsideNova. Reach him at StaffordNews@insidenova.com.
