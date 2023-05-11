Marymount University freshman Ariana Grant (Patriot) was named the Atlantic East Conference Rookie of the Year in track and field.
Grant won the conference title in the pole vault, making her the program’s first champion in that event. Grant also was a member of the 1,600-meter relay team that took second and placed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Marymount won the team title, its first as a member of the AEC.
ZAVALA SIGNS
The Carolina Panthers announced May 8 it has agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala.
Carolina selected the N.C. State guard in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound Zavala earned first-team all-ACC honors last fall for the Wolfpack.
He is expected to help on a Carolina offensive line that saw both its starting guards go down with injuries in last season’s final regular-season finale.
SEMONES BACK IN PRO BALL
Hylton graduate Fox Semones has resumed his professional baseball career after signing April 26 with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League.
The Arizona Diamondbacks released Semones on April 5. He hit .228 with four homers and 24 RBI with Class A Hillsboro and Visalia and in rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
Semones is one of two Hylton graduates on the Blue Crabs’ roster. The other is pitcher and former major-leaguer Andre Scrubb.
CLEGG PROMOTED
The Portland Timbers promoted defender Tyler Clegg to its first team May 6 after signing the Forest Park graduate to a short-term agreement.
Clegg, a third-round pick by Portland in the most recent MLS Draft out of James Madison University, began the season with the Timbers’ second-division team.
He made his first-team debut in Portland’s U.S. Open Cup match April 26. Clegg started the game and scored a goal.
