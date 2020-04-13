1st Stage has announced plans for its 2020-21 season, and is making adjustments to the remainder of the 2019-20 season to account for the current public-health crisis.
“A New Brain” is expected to be the last production of the 2019-20 season, and will be presented at a time to be determined. “The Waverly Gallery,” originally scheduled as a spring 2020 production, will be shifted to the 2020-21 season.
The Tysons-based organization will cancel its Logan Festival of Solo Performance, which had been scheduled for July.
The 2020-21 season begins in September with “Mlima’s Tale,” the story of an elderly elephant from a protected reserve in Kenya. Future productions will include “The Rainmaker” (December), “The Waverly Gallery” (February), “The Nance” (April) and “The Phlebotomist” (May).
The 2021 Logan Festival of Solo Performance is slated for July.
The 2020-21 season is sponsored, in part, by Sandy Laeser in honor of her husband, Dick Laeser.
For season subscriptions and updated information, see the Website at www.1ststagetysons.org.
