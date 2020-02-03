Agatha Christie reigned supreme for decades as queen of the whodunit, but her literary output included other genres, as well.
Such is the case with “A Daughter’s a Daughter.” It is a mid-20th-century story published under Christie’s pseudonym Mary Westmacott, which she used for a series of psychologically-themed works. The work briefly saw a number of theatrical runs but largely has been relegated to obscurity.
The Arlington Players do their best to bring life to the work in the second of their three-show season. Reasonably solid performances trump the material, which tends to run a little long and meanderingly.
(An informal survey during a Super Bowl Sunday matinee found a divergence of views – about two-thirds of respondents liked the first act but didn’t care as much for the second, with the remaining audience-goers not caring for the material before the intermission but warming up to the second act. Different strokes ...)
The story, which has some parallels to Christie’s real domestic life, revolves around the contentious relationship between a mother and her twentysomething daughter.
In the theatrical setting, daughter Sarah (Mel Gumina) is back from World War II service in Egypt. The demanding, spoiled sort, she wants domestic life to go back to the way it was before her departure. But her long-widowed mother Ann (Heather Benjamin) has snagged herself a beau and is preparing to be married. It is something that does not go over well with her daughter.
Things play out over the course of two acts and three years, as both mother and daughter evolve – not always positively – and, ultimately, come to grips with their fractured familial situation.
Give Westmacott (er, Christie) credit: If this really was based on her own life, she writes both protagonists as not particularly lovable people; this is no one-sided “Mommie Dearest” type of skewering.
That said, it definitely is a period piece – the language is a little dated and it has the feel of the 1950s, from whence it emerged off the pen.
That said (but I repeat myself for effect . . .), the local production benefits from solid performances and lovely period costuming. There was a little stumbling over lines, but lordy, there are a lot of words in this show, and each of the main actors did yeoman’s work with the hefty dollops of dialogue.
Both Gumina and Benjamin portrayed their characters well; as neither mother nor daughter is designed as particularly nice nor particularly naughty, it’s not easy to stand apart, but they did well.
Among the supporting cast, Bruce Alan Rauscher plays Ann’s love interest, and gets to go toe-to-toe with Sarah before mother has to choose between fiancé and daughter. Rauscher is a veteran of the local stage, invariably turning in solid performances; he works steadily, but this is the first time in some years I have come across him. Glad for the reacquaintance.
Also effective was Kate Ives as the neighborhood grand dame (literally – her character is a British dame) who serves as a sounding board for all the protagonists and is given many of the night’s most clever, pithy lines. James Murphy and Eric Kennedy portray two of daughter Sarah’s various boyfriends, with distinctly different personality types. Michael Bozzella and Chloey Garza get brief turns on stage but make the most of what they have, while Mara Rosenberg as the housemaid is something of a one-woman Greek chorus, looking on as the plot unfolds.
It’s a long-ish show – two and a half hours – but director Ashley Amidon does the best she can in pacing it well. As noted earlier, costumes (Jean Schlichting and Kit Sibley) were solid, and the set (Dan Remmers), while somewhat spartan, was cleverly put together. The hair (Susan Boyd) was fabulous.
Kudos on sound (Ruben Vellekoop); I could hear every word, which is not always the case on this particular stage. Bellekoop also is credited as “intimacy choreographer,” a phrase I’m not sure I have come across before in playbills.
If you come in expecting bodies to be dropping from the start and Miss Marple or Hercule Poirot to be on the case minutes later, this is a Christie work that will disappoint. But taken for what it is, the show has charms and is worth considering.
“A Daughter’s a Daughter” continues through Feb. 16 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.
Hey Matt,
Thanks for the shout out! To learn more about intimacy directing and choreography, check out Tonia Sina and intimacy directors international, which is a great start to your search. If you have any more questions, I’d love to chat or point you to some people who know a lot more about the work than I.
