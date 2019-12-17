Arlington government leaders say they will mull proposals made recently by a panel on community arts, with the group’s recommendations incorporated into planning and, potentially, future budget cycles.
The Community Arts Advisory Committee recently presented its recommendations to County Manager Mark Schwartz, with a number of specific suggestions:
• Finding a way to retain and upgrade the government’s Scenic Studio, which is used by a number of county arts organizations for building theatrical sets.
• Merging of the government’s costume lab with that of Signature Theatre and having Signature manage it.
• Killing off the county government’s aging “mobile stage” and contracting out operations to make stage services available to a wider range of groups.
• Improving scheduling services for arts groups that want to use county-government facilities, particularly schools like Gunston and Thomas Jefferson.
In the longer term, the panel suggests increases in government funding provided to Arlington-based arts organizations.
“We believe we arrived at fair and equitable recommendations,” said Janet Kopenhaver, president of the Embracing Arlington Arts advocacy group, who served on the panel.
The task force was set up in the wake of the fiscal 2020 budget process, when Schwartz initially proposed (although later largely backed away from) significant cuts in government services provided to arts groups. The Community Arts Advisory Committee was established in June and wrapped up its report in October.
“The experience of serving on this committee was enlightening,” said Sara Duke of Encore Stage & Studio and one of the panel members. “It offered a unique opportunity for arts organizations, government staff, Arlington Public Schools’ representatives and other arts supporters to all have a voice.”
Shannon Flanagan-Watson, a deputy county manager, said the recommendations contained in the report would be seriously considered both administratively and at budget time, whether for fiscal 2021 or later.
Kopenhaver said she was hopeful the county government would take a fresh look at scheduling government and school facilities for arts use.
“It is key that the appropriate representatives sit on this committee – from both the arts world and the public schools,” she said. “They have some critical things to iron out before we can declare the process fully successful.”
