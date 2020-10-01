The Arlington Philharmonic will be “virtual” for most or all of its 15th-anniversary season, with concerts, presentations and live-streaming events moving to YouTube and other online platforms.
“Our community needs music and the arts more than ever – our orchestra performances strive to strengthen our community resilience,” officials said in putting out a call for donor support.
The organization’s first concert of the 2020-21 season featured a brass quintet of Andrew Wilson, Andrew Schuller, Tara Islas, Kirsten Lies-Warfield and Jan Duga under the baton of music director A. Scott Wood. Works by composers including Sousa, Joplin, Maurer, Telemann, Ewald and Debussy were presented.
For information, a link to the September concert and a schedule of upcoming concerts, see the Website at www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
