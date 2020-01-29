Arlington Players prep for U.S. premiere of Agatha Christie work

The Arlington Players open 2020 with the American premiere of the Agatha Christie play “A Daughter’s a Daughter,” running Feb. 1-16 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre.
The play is described as loosely based on the relationship between the author and her only daughter. It premiered in the United Kingdom in 1956 but did not make it to London’s West End until 2009, and has never been performed in the U.S.
“It’s a story that no one has seen, so the actors have the ability to create characters free from any outside expectations,” said Mel Gumina, who plays one of the leads.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.
