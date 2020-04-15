Dominion Stage earned seven awards and the Arlington Players picked up two statuettes in the 2020 Washington Area Theatre Community Honors [WATCH] awards program.
Normally presented at a gala ceremony at the Birchmere in Alexandria, the 20th-anniversary awards were announced online due to public-health concerns.
Dominion Stage’s awards all came for its production of “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Honorees included Ken and Patti Crowley (Outstanding Lighting in a Play); Helen Bard-Sobola (Outstanding Properties in a Play); Alex Bryce (Outstanding Set Construction in a Play); Sandy Dotson (Outstanding Set Decoration in a Play); Cathy Rieder (Outstanding Set Painting in a Play); and Jon Roberts (Outstanding Special Effects). The troupe also won the Leta Hall Award for outstanding ensemble in a play.
The Arlington Players’ production of “Beauty and the Beast” picked up two awards: Skip Gresko (Outstanding Set Construction in a Musical) and David M. Moretti (Outstanding Set Decoration in a Musical).
Dominion Stage had been nominated for 15 awards, the Arlington Players for seven in the awards program, designed for community-theater troupes across the Washington area.
For 2019, a total of 101 productions – 61 plays and 40 musicals – from 28 community-theater troupes across the D.C. region were adjudicated. The Reston Community Players and Silver Spring Stage led all troupes with 25 nominations apiece, followed by Little Theatre of Alexandria with 23.
“Time Stands Still” by the Reston Community Players was named Outstanding Play. Other nominees, in addition to Dominion’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” were “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Colonial Players of Annapolis; “Leaving Iowa” by Providence Players of Fairfax; and “Appropriate” and “The Importance of Being Earnest,” each by Silver Spring Stage.
“The Producers” by Little Theatre of Alexandria was honored as Outstanding Musical. Other nominees included “Crazy for You,” Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre; “Guys and Dolls,” Port Tobacco Players; “Hairspray” by Rockville Musical Theatre; and “Cabaret” by Silhouette Stages.
For a full list of nominations and awards, see the Website at www.washingtontheater.org.
