Bishop O’Connell High School seniors Sade Jackson, Katie Stansel and John Tuas have been accepted into the 2020 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir.
The group will present a “virtual” concert in late winter or early spring at a time and date to be announced.
In addition, all 42 Bishop O’Connell students who auditioned for the District XII Honors Choir were accepted. The district includes schools in Arlington and a portion of Fairfax County.
“This is a remarkable accomplishment for all our students,” said O’Connell’s choral director, Kyra Stahr. “The audition format was extra-challenging this year, given that all events moved to a ‘virtual’ format.”
For the Senior Honors Choir, students were required to video and audio record themselves. They were asked to learn the piece “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness” and sight-read eight measures of complex music, competing against 12th-grade students from across the commonwealth.
The VMEA Senior Honors Choir will participate in four rehearsals with Dr. Christopher Aspaas from Texas Christian University in preparation for a “virtual” event in March.
