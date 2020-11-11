Bowen McCauley Dance has announced plans for its 25th-anniversary season, with events to be held in-person as public-health conditions warrant.
The season is expected to kick off with the organization’s 12th annual MOVE ME Festival, a free community event to be held on March 3 at Kenmore Middle School.
The troupe will present its spring performance on Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center, and its season finale on Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Eisenhower Theater of the Kennedy Center, followed by festivities at the Rooftop Terrace Restaurant.
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.bmdc.org.
