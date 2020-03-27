Bowen McCauley Dance Company has rescheduled its March performances that were canceled over public-health concerns.
The troupe will now perform at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theatre on June 19-20, with gala after-party festivities slated for June 20 at the Kennedy Center Rooftop Restaurant.
“The Kennedy Center box office will honor tickets purchased for March 27-28 performances for the new dates in June,” the Arlington-based organization said. “More specifics about ticket exchanges will be forthcoming. For now, we hope you’ll update your calendar.”
The event will feature a number of collaborations and premieres. For information, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.