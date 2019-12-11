CAPPIES: Langley students put modern twist on Shakespeare classic

Despite the political turmoil of today, love can blossom across party lines. But can it survive?
With passion and enthusiasm, the students of Langley High School put a daring new spin on Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo & Juliet.”
One of the most popular and well-known plays of all time, “Romeo & Juliet” premiered in 1595. The timeless tale of doomed love helped define the archetypal young, star-crossed lovers and has inspired numerous re-tellings and adaptations, including 44 direct screen adaptations and the 1957 Broadway musical “West Side Story.”
The title characters fall in love despite their feuding families. Over the course of the show, tragedy befalls Romeo, Juliet and their loved ones as they become collateral damage in a war that they never asked to be a part of.
Langley High School’s production has a distinctly modern twist; it places the characters in our current political climate and designates the two young lovers as the children of opposing presidential candidates. This new setting makes powerful statements about the state of politics in our country and the roles of the American people and media.
The entire cast performed with great energy. They mastered both the lighter comedy of the first half and the melancholy that dominates the latter half of the show. The ensemble shone in the scenes of political chaos, where they captured the urgency of mob mentality and the emotion wrapped up in political issues.
Their execution of complicated choreography in fight scenes was very impressive. In addition, they clearly understood Shakespeare’s complex language, saying their lines with precise diction and profound meaning.
Cole Sitilides (Romeo) and Hannah Cameron-Cadenazzi (Juliet) were fantastic as the star-crossed lovers. The two had palpable chemistry from their first meeting, which was a breathtaking moment. Both took great care in portraying their characters, depicting the shift from the innocence of first love to sorrow and grief. The audience was in love with their love, and still rooted for the pair to end up with a happy ending, despite knowing what was to come.
Although the play primarily is a tragedy, the comic relief is especially important in amplifying the change in mood and tone, and the students succeeded on this front, as well.
In particular, Samuel Buroker was hilarious as Mercutio. His physical and vocal expression was perfect for his character’s swagger, and his delivery of Shakespeare’s clever wordplay had the audience rollicking with laughter.
Samantha Brunjes (Nurse) also was delightfully funny. Her physicality made her believable as a feeble old woman, and she nagged and teased the other characters with hilarious inflection.
The technical crew’s achievements also were also substantial. The use of projections was effective; the show began with a montage of important political moments from the past several years, and projected backgrounds changed from scene to scene.
Cao Linh Pham’s original music composition accompanied the action onstage and intensified the show’s drama. The lighting made use of different colors to enhance the changes in mood within scenes and throughout the play.
Like the 16th-century original, Langley High School’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” asked audiences how far two teenagers will go for forbidden love. But with its modern twist, it also asked what we ourselves will do for love in 2019 and beyond.
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
