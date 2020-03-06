Church troupe to present ‘Wizard of Oz’

The St. Andrew’s Players of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will present the a production of the timeless “The Wizard of Oz” with performances March 13-22 at the church, 4000 Lorcom Lane.
Performances will be March 13, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee on March 15. On March 14, the 7:50 p.m. curtain opening will be preceded by an optional dinner at 6:30 p.m.
No tickets are required; the suggested donation is $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. For information, call (703) 655-8671 or see the Website at www.standrewsarlington.org.
