The Columbia Pike Blues Festival, sponsored by the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO), moves to a “virtual” environment for 2020, with a live broadcast airing on WERA-FM radio on Saturday, June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hosts Ken Avis (The Antidote) and Ruthie Gallant (People’s Republic of Blues) have put together a stellar playlist of classic and contemporary blues featuring both national names and local artists.
The broadcast also will feature special surprises, including live giveaways and interviews with past festival performers. To give listeners a more complete festival experience, past participating restaurants and beverage suppliers are joining in with special beer, wine and food deliveries.
“All of us at CPRO have been eagerly anticipating the 25th annual Blues Festival, and were quite disappointed at the prospect of canceling the festival completely,” said Stephen Gregory Smith, the organization’s program director. “But through our partnership with Arlington Arts, we were able to connect with WERA and come up with a creative way to keep groovin’.”
The virtual festival also will be simulcast at www.wera.fm. It is underwritten by the Washington Forrest Foundation.
For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.
