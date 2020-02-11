Bowen McCauley Dance Company will present its 11th annual “Move Me” Festival on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kenmore Middle School.
The event will feature dance troupes from around the region, as well as performances by individual artists.
Admission is free. For information, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.
