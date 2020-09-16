Arlington-based Bowen McCauley Dance Company, which like virtually all performing-arts groups across the region saw its 2020 schedule come to an abrupt end in spring, is working to stage a comeback.
The troupe, set to embark on its 25th season, is planning a return to the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, a collaboration with the National Chamber Ensemble and a finale at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater, all during the first past of 2021.
(More details will be announced soon; the schedule is subject to change based on public-health conditions.)
Members of the Bowen McCauley professional company recently returned to rehearsals at the Maryland Youth Ballet in preparation for the upcoming season. “The physical and mental preparation has begun,” company officials said.
For more information and updates, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.
