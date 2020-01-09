Bowen McCauley Dance has announced details of its annual MOVE ME Festival, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kenmore Middle School.
“Festival-goers can expect interactive workshops, face painters, musicians, dancers, prizes and local artists performing on two stages,” the arts organization said.
A culminating performance will feature students in the Kenmore dance residency performing alongside professional Bowen McCauley dancers.
Organizations selected to participate in the festival include Adagio Dance, Arlingtones, Glade Dance Collective Kalanidhi Dance, Kalavaridhi Center for Performing Arts, Halau O’Aulani, Joy of Motion, Maha Yoga, Maryland Youth Ballet, Next Reflex Dance Collective, Old Dominion Cloggers, Potomac Harmony Chorus, Prio Bangla, Robin Rodbell Company, SOLEdarity, SylviDances, Utpalasia and Xuejuan Dance Ensemble.
Admission is free. For information, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.
