Jane Franklin Dance will kick off its 2020-21 season with a “virtual” presentation on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The Zoom event will feature real-time performances as well as pre-recorded dances. Among the dance works will be one created by Arlington native Philip Baraoidan.
Admission is by donation ($10 minimum). For information, call (703) 933-1111 or see the Website at www.janefranklin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.