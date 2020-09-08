With their fingers crossed, leaders of Encore Stage & Studio are hoping for a resumption in early 2021 of theatrical performances that were put on hold last spring due to public-health concerns.
“Arlington Cultural Affairs let us know that they don’t plan to reopen theater spaces until January at the earliest, so we will wait to announce a traditional season when we know the theater will be available,” said Sara Duke, executive director of the non-profit arts organization for youth.
Encore had staged three of its planned five 2019-20 performances – “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” “Narnia” and “The Three Musketeers” – before the arrival of COVID led to a shutdown of public facilities and caused the cancellation of the planned spring/summer productions of “The Frog Prince of Spamalot” and “West Side Story.”
Typically, shows are presented at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, although Encore (and other performing-arts groups) spent a few months meandering among other facilities after the August 2011 Virginia earthquake damaged that facility. Encore also used other Arlington venues during the two-year (2017-19) construction of Alice West Fleet Elementary School on the Thomas Jefferson campus, which made parking for shows a challenge.
While public performances are off the table for the foreseeable future, the organization is offering a mix of in-person and “virtual” classes this fall for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“In-person programs are held outdoors, with masks and social distancing,” Duke said.
In addition, Encore’s “Flip the Script” program will resume at the end of September in a virtual format. “Students will continue exploring local African-American voices and work together to create a performance piece based on their research and own experiences,” Duke said.
(“We are keeping busy!” she noted.)
Encore started life known as the Children’s Theatre; its first performance was a summertime show called “A Pocketful of Preposterous Poems,” held in the mid-1960s at Lubber Run Amphitheatre. Since then, more than 200 productions have been staged.
The pandemic-induced move to online programming did help Encore one way this year – the organization’s annual fund-raising brunch, typically held at Washington Golf & Country Club and drawing about 100 participants, this year was offered on Zoom and garnered an audience from around the globe and well exceeded the organization’s fund-raising expectations.
• • •
