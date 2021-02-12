Local performing-arts leader Thomas Prewitt died last November at age 63, but a new effort will see his legacy live on through future generations.
Prewitt’s family has announced plans for a memorial fund, in coordination with the Arlington Community Foundation and the advocacy group Embracing Arlington Arts, to aid in mentoring aspiring young theater artists and nurturing theater/community partnerships.
The effort will be called the Tom Prewitt Fund for Theatre Arts.
“I can think of no better way to honor and further my father’s dedication to championing theater in his community than to aid future generations of aspiring artists who share his passion for the stage,” said Alex Prewitt, Prewitt’s son.
“This memorial fund will ensure that his work helping students and young theater professionals that he stressed during his entire career will continue through generations to come,” said Janet Kopenhaver, president of Embracing Arlington Arts.
Prewitt, who had lived in the local region since the 1990s, was active in artistic-leadership roles with several organizations, including Woolly Mammoth Theatre and Washington Shakespeare Company (which became WSC Avant Bard). He served on the faculty of several local institutions, including the University of Maryland and George Mason University, as well as at several high schools.
For information about the fund, see the Website at https://bit.ly/36Vl18c.
