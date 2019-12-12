The Fairfax Ballet and Fairfax Symphony are teaming up for productions of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at 4 p.m. at day at the George Mason University Center for the Arts.
It marks the fifth annual collaboration between the two arts organizations in the holiday classic.
Tickets are $54-$94. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.fairfaxsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.