Twenty-four Fairfax County Public Schools students from 14 high schools have been named to the 2020 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir.
The group will present a “virtual” concert in March at a time and date to be announced.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area who were named to the choir include Isabel Church, George C. Marshall High School; Leland Hao, Langley High School; Stella Monner, James Madison High School; Isabella Mudrick, James Madison High School; Meghna Parameswaran, James Madison High School; Becker Spear, George C. Marshall High School; and Maggie Worden, Langley High School.
