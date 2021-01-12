[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Public Schools’ choral teachers have developed a “virtual” choral concert and presentation involving 350 middle- and high-school students from 37 secondary schools.
The concert and presentation of student work will air on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Red Apple 21, Channel 25 and Channel 29 on Cox, Verizon and Comcast, and will be streamed online.
For information, see the Website at www.fcps.edu.
