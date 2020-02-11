The 2020 Feel the Heritage Festival, celebrating African-American history and culture in Arlington, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Charles Drew Community Center, 3500 23rd St. South.
The event will feature music, dance, vendors, food, a cookoff competition and historical artifacts, plus special activities for youth.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “Feel the Heritage 2020.”
