“Timeless,” a fund-raising concert in support of the Arlington Philharmonic, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 915 Oakland St.
The event will feature a reception followed by a concert at 7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the orchestra’s capital campaign.
Joining the philharmonic will be Bowen McCauley Dance Company, which will participate in a world-premiere performance of Alan Hovhaness’s Prayer of St. Gregory for Strings and Trumpet.
Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org.
