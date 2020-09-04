Their big Northern Virginia productions were canceled by COVID this spring, so the leaders of ArtStream are taking no chances for 2021.
The organization’s Inclusive Theatre Company springtime productions, traditionally held in March in Northern Virginia, will switch to an online format for the coming year.
“We’re planning on a full ‘virtual’ season, with a video performance March 19, 2021,” said Heller An Shapiro, ArtStream’s executive director.
The organization works with individuals dealing with developmental disabilities, including autism. Its theater programs start with participants brainstorming ideas, then moves through the entire creative process until the shows are stage-ready.
The process results in creative shows such as 2019’s musical-mystery “Poof! The Heist at Harrington Manor.”
In it, a family painting – loved by some, reviled by others – goes missing in a British manor house. To crack the case, some bumptious police investigators are brought in, while the servants (under suspicion themselves) pool their meager savings to hire an acclaimed but down-and-out detective to sort through the various theories and finger the culprit.
“Who doesn’t like a good British whodunit?” asked director Elizabeth Cronin, who shepherded “Poof!” from brainstorming sessions with the cast to opening night at the Nannie Lee Center in Alexandria.
“The premise for our show every year comes from our wonderfully talented actors,” Cronin said. “We didn’t want to go all Sherlock, Agatha Christie or ‘Downton Abbey,’ so we drew a little influence from each one.”
The 2019 productions were the first held following the death of 65-year-old Steve Corn, who had acted with ArtStream since he was chosen to portray a time-traveling archeologist in “Oh My, an Invasion!” in 2011.
A year earlier, Corn had recalled that when he started, his stage fright was so great that, even after weeks of preparation, he was afraid he could not go on.
“But I was talked into it, and I’m glad,” said Corn, who went on to become an ArtStream regular. “It is very worthwhile, and it will help you grow.”
Earlier this year, ArtStream was prepping two new musicals – “Song of the Rainbow Warrior” and “Ships Ahoy!” – for the weekends of March 12-14 and 19-21 at the Nannie Lee Center. But the COVID crisis hit in earnest just before the start of the production, and out of prudence, Artstream called off the shows.
Shapiro said prudence remains the watchword.
“We’ve thought a lot about how to reopen safely, and right now we don’t see that being possible until there’s a vaccine and it’s widely distributed,” she told the Sun Gazette. “We have to look at safety from both sides of the stage – the audience and the actors.”
But that doesn’t mean ArtStream has been shut down. Far from it, although the effort has morphed into a “virtual” environment.
“We’re having a lot of success in our classes, and we are even getting students from around the country,” Shapiro said. “This summer’s ‘Take Five!’ classes were offered for five days in a row, allowing students to focus intensely on a topic. That would never have been possible if students had to arrive in person every day.”
Coming up on Sunday, Sept. 13 will be the organization’s 15th-anniversary gala and dance party. As with its other current efforts, the celebration will be held online.
“We’ve been fortunate to find enough sponsorship dollars to make this a free event,” Shapiro said. “We will not be trying to raise funds – we’ll focus on the Dance Party and feature favorite ArtStream songs from past shows, along with pop hits.”
“So many of our participants have had the rest of their lives turned upside down, with jobs canceled, independent-living arrangements on hold, lockdowns at group homes or residential-care facilities,” Shapiro said, “so ArtStream is one constant that keeps them engaged in the community.”
