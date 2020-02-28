ArtStream, which provides an artistic outlet to adults across the region with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will present a cabaret performance on Monday, March 9 at Signature Theatre in Shirlington.
The event will feature dancing, comedy, music and original scenes.
In addition, the organization will present the debut of two new musicals – “Song of the Rainbow Warrior” and “Ships Ahoy!” – the weekends of March 12-14 and 19-21 at the Nannie Lee Center in Alexandria. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.art-stream.org.
